Narendra Singh Tomar to be speaker of MP assembly; state to have two deputy CMs
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-12-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 20:50 IST
The BJP on Monday named its senior leader Narendra Singh Tomar as the new speaker of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. The state will have two deputy chief ministers- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, the outgoing chief minister posted on X.
At the legislature party meeting held here in the evening, the BJP elected Mohan Yadav as its leader, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister.
