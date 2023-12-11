Left Menu

Narendra Singh Tomar to be speaker of MP assembly; state to have two deputy CMs

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-12-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 20:50 IST
Narendra Singh Tomar to be speaker of MP assembly; state to have two deputy CMs
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday named its senior leader Narendra Singh Tomar as the new speaker of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. The state will have two deputy chief ministers- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, the outgoing chief minister posted on X.

At the legislature party meeting held here in the evening, the BJP elected Mohan Yadav as its leader, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023