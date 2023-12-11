Polish prime minister loses confidence vote, clearing way for Donald Tusk

Poland's prime minister lost a vote of confidence on Monday, clearing the way for a broad coalition of pro-European Union parties led by Donald Tusk to take power. The vote effectively ends eight years of rule by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, which critics say undermined judicial independence, turned state-owned media into a propaganda outlet and fomented prejudice against minorities such as immigrants and the LGBT community.

Tusk, a former European Council president, has vowed to mend Warsaw's relations with Brussels and unblock billions in funds earmarked for Poland which have been withheld due to concerns over the rule of law. Of 456 members of parliament who voted, 266 voted that they had no confidence in Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He had the support of 190 lawmakers.

PiS says that it defended Poland's sovereignty and traditions from foreign interference during its time in power, while improving living standards for millions of Poles by introducing social benefits and raising the minimum wage. There has been huge interest in the workings of Poland's parliament since the Oct. 15 election which gave a majority to the alliance of parties headed by Tusk, and subscriptions to the chamber's YouTube channel have rocketed.

Certain sittings have attracted well over a million viewers on the platform and one Warsaw cinema has even decided to put Monday's session on to the big screen, attracting so much interest that around 2,000 people were on a waiting list for tickets.

