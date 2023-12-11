SC upholds revocation of Article 370, orders polls in J&K by Sep 2024 and restoration of statehood

In a significant victory for the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the 2019 revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir even as it ordered Assembly elections there by September end next year and restoration of statehood ''at the earliest''.

Holding that Article 370, which was incorporated in the Indian Constitution in 1949 to grant special status to J&K, was a temporary provision, a Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the President of India was empowered to revoke the measure in the absence of the Constituent Assembly of the erstwhile state whose term expired in 1957.

Scrapping Article 370 has been among the core issues of BJP's agenda and had been consistently included in its election manifestos. The apex court verdict also comes as a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Settling the decades-long debate over the contentious issue of Article 370 after a marathon 16-day hearing, the five-judge bench delivered three concurring judgements upholding abrogation of Article 370 that provided a unique status to J&K when it acceded to the Union of India in 1947. Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna penned separate but concurring verdicts on the issue.

The apex court also upheld the validity of the Centre's decision to carve out the union territory of Ladakh from the erstwhile state of J&K.

The court said the erstwhile state of J&K does not retain any ''element of sovereignty'' after the execution of the Instrument of Accession and the issuance of the proclamation dated November 25, 1949 by which the Constitution of India was adopted. It also held that Article 370 was a feature of ''asymmetric federalism and not sovereignty.'' Prime Minister Modi hailed the verdict as ''historic'' and said it fortified the very essence of unity. The verdict constitutionally upholds the decision taken by Parliament on August 5, 2019, he added.

''It(verdict) is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else,'' Modi said on the microblogging platform, using the hashtag 'NayaJammuKashmir'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said there will now be only 'one Constitution, one national flag and one prime minister'.

''I have already promised that statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored at an appropriate time,'' he told the Rajya Sabha shortly before the House passed two J&K bills on reservation, representation in the Assembly paving the way for their approval by Parliament.

''PM Modi, myself, Cabinet and BJP will not run away from owning responsibility for abrogating Article 370 in J-K.'' The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) said the verdict will strengthen national unity.

The RSS has been opposing Article 370 "since the beginning", its all-India publicity head Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

But political parties in J&K expressed disappointment over the verdict delivered on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370.

While PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti described the verdict as a ''death sentence'' not only for J&K but also for the idea of India, National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah said he was disappointed but vowed to continue the struggle.

The Congress said the debate over Article 370 has ended but demanded immediate restoration of statehood to J&K and holding of assembly elections there.

CJI Chandrachud referred to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's statement that J&K's statehood will be restored, except for the carving out of the Union Territory of Ladakh. While splitting the state into two Union Territories, the government provided for legislative assembly only for the UT of J&K.

''In view of the statement we do not find it necessary to determine whether the reorganisation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir is permissible under Article 3.

''However, we uphold the validity of the decision to carve out the Union Territory of Ladakh in view of Article 3(a) read with Explanation I which permits forming a Union Territory by separation of a territory from any State,'' the CJI said.

The bench dealt with the validity of the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order (CO)-272 dated August 5, 2019 by which all provisions of the Constitution of India were applied to J&K and the word 'constituent assembly' in Article 370 (3) was modified to 'Legislative Assembly'.

''The concurrence of the Government of the State was not necessary for the President to exercise power under Article 370(1)(d) to apply all provisions of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. The exercise of power by the President under Article 370(1)(d) to issue CO 272 is not mala fide. Thus, CO 272 is valid to the extent that it applies all the provisions of the Constitution of India to the State of Jammu and Kashmir,'' it said.

The top court upheld the validity of the CO-273 that abrogated Article 370, saying the declaration issued by the President is a culmination of the process of integration and as such is a valid exercise of power.

The CJI said the Constitution was a complete code for constitutional governance.

''The President had the power to issue a notification declaring that Article 370(3) ceases to operate without the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly. The continuous exercise of power under Article 370(1) by the President indicates that the gradual process of constitutional integration was ongoing,'' the CJI said in a 352-page verdict.

The petitioners had contended that Article 370 could not have been amended without the concurrence of the state's Constituent Assembly that ceased to exist in 1957, and argued that the constitutional provision attained permanence in its absence.

''We direct that steps shall be taken by the Election Commission to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir constituted under Section 14 of the Reorganisation Act by September 30, 2024. Restoration of statehood shall take place at the earliest...,'' the CJI said.

Dealing with the aspect of sovereignty of J&K, the court said, if a position that J&K has sovereignty by virtue of Article 370 were to be accepted, it would follow that other states which had special arrangements with the Union also possessed sovereignty.

''This is clearly not the case…the special circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir necessitated a special provision, that is, Article 370. Article 370 is an instance of asymmetric federalism. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, therefore, do not exercise sovereignty in a manner which is distinct from the way in which the people of other States exercise their sovereignty. In conclusion, the State of Jammu and Kashmir does not have 'internal sovereignty/ which is distinguishable from that enjoyed by other States.'' Pronouncing his verdict, Justice Kaul said the purpose of Article 370 was to slowly bring J&K at par with other Indian states.

He ordered setting up of an ''impartial truth-and-reconciliation commission'' to probe human rights violations, both by state and non-state actors, at least since 1980.

