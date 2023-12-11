Left Menu

Delhi BJP drawing up list of Modi govt's achievements for LS poll campaigning

Amid talks of a possible seat sharing between the Congress and the AAP in Delhi for the 2024 general elections, the BJP has intensified its organisational activities.In August, the Delhi BJP had deputed in-charges in all the seven parliamentary constituencies to coordinate organisational and political programmes.The Lok Sabha Prabharis were appointed exclusively for the general elections for macro- and micro-level management, party leaders added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:33 IST
The BJP's Delhi unit is drawing up a list of the Narendra Modi government's achievements, including hosting the G20 Summit and infrastructure development in the city, that would be highlighted during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls slated to be held in the first half of 2024.

A senior functionary of the Delhi BJP on Monday said the task of appointing ''vistaraks'' -- senior leaders who would promote the party's policies, programmes and schemes among the voters -- in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi has been completed. Also, the process for deputing ''vistarak'' in Assembly constituencies is underway with more than half of the total 70 segments covered till now, he said.

''The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May next year and our preparations have already started. The elections will be held based on the Modi government's numerous achievements, including the works done by it in Delhi,'' a senior party leader said.

The party has started drawing up a list of works like building expressways, its massive vaccination initiative during the Covid pandemic, and successfully hosting the G20 Summit earlier this year to seek voters' support, he said.

The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the general elections held in 2014 and 2019. Amid talks of a possible seat sharing between the Congress and the AAP in Delhi for the 2024 general elections, the BJP has intensified its organisational activities.

In August, the Delhi BJP had deputed in-charges in all the seven parliamentary constituencies to coordinate organisational and political programmes.

The ''Lok Sabha Prabharis'' were appointed exclusively for the general elections for macro- and micro-level management, party leaders added.

