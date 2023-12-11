Left Menu

Governor invites BJP legislature party leader Mohan Yadav to form government in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-12-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:33 IST
Governor invites BJP legislature party leader Mohan Yadav to form government in MP
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday invited BJP legislature party leader Mohan Yadav to form a government in the state and handed over a letter pertaining to his appointment as the next chief minister, an official said.

Soon after his election as the leader of the BJP legislature party, Yadav (58), a three-time MLA from Ujjain South, accompanied by senior leaders, went to the Raj Bhavan here to stake a claim to form the next government.

The Governor, after accepting the resignation of outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, handed over a letter to Yadav appointing him as the new CM, the official said.

Patel also invited Yadav, a prominent OBC leader of the BJP, to form his council of ministers, he added.

However, it was not immediately known when the swearing-in ceremony of the new CM and his council of ministers will take place.

Earlier in the day, the BJP legislature party elected Yadav, a member of the Chouhan cabinet, as its leader in the presence of central observers, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister.

The BJP retained power in MP in the November 17 assembly polls by winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, while the Congress finished a distant second with 66.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

