Following are the top headlines at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL118 LDALL ART 370 **** SC upholds revocation of Article 370, orders polls in J&K by Sep 2024 and restoration of statehood New Delhi/Srinagar: In a significant victory for the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the 2019 revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir even as it ordered Assembly elections there by September end next year and restoration of statehood ''at the earliest''. **** DEL107 ARTICLE370-LDALL REAX **** SC verdict on Article 370: PM hails it as 'historic', says fortified very essence of unity; J&K parties disappointed New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday hailed as ''historic'' the Supreme Court order upholding the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and said it has vindicated the constitutional validity of the Centre's move and fortified the ''very essence of unity''. **** PAR32 PAR-JK-BILLS-PASSED **** Parliament passes two JK bills on reservation, representation in Assembly New Delhi: Parliament on Monday passed two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir as Rajya Sabha cleared them with a voice vote, with Home Minister Amit Shah assuring the country that the beginning of a ''new and developed Kashmir'' that will be free from terrorism has been made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. **** DEL91 JK-LDALL HOUSE ARREST **** Article 370 verdict: Kashmir politicians allege house arrest, LG says claim baseless Srinagar/Jammu: Mainstream politicians from Kashmir on Monday shared pictures of chains and locks on gates, alleging that they were under house arrest, a claim rejected by J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as a war of words broke out on a day the Supreme Court upheld the validity of abrogation of Article 370. **** DEL109 CONG-CHIDAMBARAM-SAHU **** If you ask me how many zeros in 350 cr, will have to count: Cong leader Chidambaram on cash haul New Delhi: ''I have not seen Rs 350 crore in my life...if you ask me, how many zeros are there, I will have to count,'' former Union minister P Chidambaram said on Monday as he asserted that the Congress has nothing to do with the Rs 351 crore cash seizure during IT department raids against a distillery company owned by a party MP's family. **** DEL104 RJ-LD-BJP LEGISLATURE PARTY MEET **** Suspense over Rajasthan CM ending soon, BJP legislature party meets Tuesday Jaipur: The newly elected BJP MLAs in Rajasthan will meet here Tuesday to formally pick the next chief minister of the state, ending days of suspense after the party won the assembly elections. **** DEL67 PAR-CBI **** Dire need to enact law giving wider powers to CBI to probe cases without states' consent: Par Panel New Delhi: Asserting that withdrawal of 'general consent' by some states has led to severe limitations in the CBI's powers to investigate crucial cases, a Parliamentary panel on Monday said there was a dire need to enact a new law and give wider powers to the federal agency so that it can probe cases without a ''state's consent and interference''. **** DEL97 US-INDIA-CYBER SECURITY **** Representatives from US, India, Taiwan discuss cyber security issues New Delhi: Representatives from India, the US and Taiwan began a two-day deliberations on Monday to deepen operational expertise and share best practices on cybersecurity issues. **** BOM25 MP-BJP-LD NEW CM **** Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav is BJP's surprise choice for MP CM post; end of raj of Shivraj Bhopal: Springing a surprise, the BJP on Monday picked Mohan Yadav, a leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, state party president VD Sharma said. **** LEGAL DEL99 SC-4THLD ARTICLE 370 **** SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, orders polls by Sep 2024 and restoration of J&K statehood New Delhi: In an emphatic victory for the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status upon the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, ordered restoration of statehood ''at the earliest'' and set a September 30, 2024 deadline for holding the assembly elections. **** LGD38 SC-MOITRA **** TMC leader Mahua Moitra moves SC challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, after the House adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest. **** FOREIGN FGN42 PAK-ARTICLE 370-LD REAX **** India's apex court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370 has 'no legal value': Pakistan Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday said India's Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 has ''no legal value'', asserting that the international law does not recognise New Delhi's ''unilateral and illegal actions'' of August 5, 2019. By Sajjad Hussain ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)