Left Menu

White House: Seeing increased missile, drone attacks by Russians in Ukraine

"We don't have too many more weeks left in this year to be able to provide security assistance, so I would fully expect that you're going to see us announce additional security assistance before the end of the month." he told reporters aboard Air Force One. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said Biden and top White House officials were in close and frequent touch with lawmakers about the urgency of approving about $50 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 22:38 IST
White House: Seeing increased missile, drone attacks by Russians in Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Russia is increasing its missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and the White House expects Moscow to target energy facilities as winter approaches, national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday. Kirby said U.S. President Joe Biden, who will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Tuesday, would continue to make the case for Congress to approve more aid for Ukraine.

He said Washington also expected to announce additional military aid for Ukraine before the end of the month. "We don't have too many more weeks left in this year to be able to provide security assistance, so I would fully expect that you're going to see us announce additional security assistance before the end of the month." he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said Biden and top White House officials were in close and frequent touch with lawmakers about the urgency of approving about $50 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine. "Our own national security is at stake in Ukraine. Putin has indicated that if he is successful there, he has designs on other Eastern European countries who are members of NATO, and who we are obligated to defend," Bates told reporters.

"It would be infinitely more expensive in every way not to act on this supplemental" funding, he said. Biden would make clear to Zelenskiy that he was standing firm on the need to ensure passage of the supplemental funding request despite questions raised by many Republican lawmakers over continued aid to Ukraine.

The next round of Ukraine aid has been held up by a demand from House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans that no more funds be dispatched unless steps are first taken to harden the U.S. border with Mexico. On Sunday, a senior administration official said the White House has been working with House Republican leaders to find common ground, but the talks have not developed to a point where Biden’s direct intervention could close the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023