Left Menu

"Rajiv Gandhi dropped my father from cabinet because of 'trust deficit': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter

Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, said that her father was dropped from the cabinet because former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had some 'trust deficit' over him rising as a challenge to his authority.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 23:05 IST
"Rajiv Gandhi dropped my father from cabinet because of 'trust deficit': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter
Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, said that her father was dropped from the cabinet because former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had some 'trust deficit' over him rising as a challenge to his authority. Mukherjee also cited the notes of her father where he stated that Rajiv Gandhi considered him a "tough nut" who wouldn't "tow anybody's line blindly".

She made the remarks at the book launch event of her book titled 'Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers' based on the life of her father. Speaking to ANI, Mukherjee said, "What Rajiv Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi felt about my father, that only they will be able to say. But as per my father's own analysis perhaps there was a degree of trust deficit and that was the reason he wrote in his notes that "Rajiv probably felt I am a tough nut who will not tow anybody's line blindly"."

"So, perhaps he felt that this was the reason he was dropped from the cabinet. Later on, Sonia Gandhi also might have felt that one day he might have challenged their authority," he added. Mukherjee cited several colleagues of her father who also opined that Pranab Mukherjee could have emerged as a 'challenger' to the authority of Rajiv Gandhi.

"This was also said by one of the very senior cabinet colleagues of Baba (Pranab Mukherjee) both in Indira ji, Rajiv ji's times...they felt that one day he could emerge as a challenge to Rajiv Gandhi's authorities...and that's why he was dropped out of the cabinet," she further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023