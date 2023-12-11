US imposes visa restrictions on nearly 300 Guatemalan nationals -State Dept

The United States is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on nearly 300 Guatemalan nationals "for undermining democracy and the rule of law," the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

"The United States will continue to take steps to impose such restrictions on any individuals who undermine Guatemala's democracy," it said in a statement. Guatemalan prosecutors have questioned the election victory of the country's President-elect Bernardo Arevalo.

