US deeply concerned for Navalny after team says he has vanished

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2023 00:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 00:31 IST
The United States is deeply concerned for Alexei Navalny's wellbeing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday, after his allies said he has been removed from the penal colony where he had been imprisoned since the middle of last year and his current whereabouts are unknown.

The United States has communicated to the Russian government that they are responsible for what happens to the Russian opposition politician, Miller told reporters.

