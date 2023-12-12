US deeply concerned for Navalny after team says he has vanished
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2023 00:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 00:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is deeply concerned for Alexei Navalny's wellbeing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday, after his allies said he has been removed from the penal colony where he had been imprisoned since the middle of last year and his current whereabouts are unknown.
The United States has communicated to the Russian government that they are responsible for what happens to the Russian opposition politician, Miller told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- State Department
- Alexei Navalny's
- The United States
- Matthew Miller
- Miller
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian rouble stabilises vs dollar on eve of monthly tax payments
"World is much more than Europe": Russian Minister Lavrov echoes EAM Jaishankar on changing global order
Russian rouble stabilises vs dollar on eve of monthly tax payments
Russian forces advancing on Ukrainian town from all sides
Russian rouble rebounds against globally weaker dollar