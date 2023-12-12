Left Menu

Centrist Conservative UK lawmakers recommend voting for Rwanda bill

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-12-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 00:38 IST
Centrist Conservative UK lawmakers recommend voting for Rwanda bill
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lawmakers in the One Nation Conservatives of Britain's ruling party recommended that its members vote for the government's legislation to revive the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. "We have taken the decision that the most important thing at this stage is to support the Bill despite our real concerns," the centrist group said in a statement.

"We strongly urge the Government to stand firm against any attempt to amend the Bill in a way that would make it unacceptable to those who believe that support for the rule of law is a basic Conservative principle," the group said.

