Biden on Trump's comments about being a dictator: "He's saying it out loud"

President Joe Biden told donors at a political fundraiser on Monday that former President Donald Trump is a threat to U.S. democracy and noted that the Republican presidential frontrunner had pledged to be a dictator for a day if reelected.

"He's saying it out loud," said Biden, a Democrat who is running for reelection in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)