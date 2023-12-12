Health News Roundup: Bird flu kills over 900 seals, sea lions in south Brazil; Mexico president to push forward anti-vape bill and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Cigna abandons pursuit of Humana, plans $10 billion share buyback -sources

U.S. health insurer Cigna has ended its attempt to negotiate an acquisition of rival Humana after the pair failed to agree on price, two sources familiar with the situation said on Sunday, as the company announced plans to buy back $10 billion worth of shares. A Cigna-Humana combination would have created a company with a value exceeding $140 billion, based on their market values, but was certain to attract fierce antitrust scrutiny. The discussions came six years after regulators blocked mega-deals that would have consolidated the U.S. health insurance sector.

As UK dental system decays, surging numbers seek treatment abroad

Once Marion Parks found out she needed intensive dental work, the 55-year-old decided her best course of action was to leave her small English village to have implants — in Istanbul. Parks is one of thousands of British people going abroad for dentistry. Where once they travelled for cosmetic work to achieve the perfect smile, now many are going for basic dental treatment that they say they cannot get in Britain.

Swedish regulator asks doctors not to prescribe diabetes drugs for weight loss

Sweden's drugs agency on Monday asked doctors to hold off on prescribing diabetes drugs for the treatment of obesity, pointing to signs that a spike in such usage has left diabetics short of medication. World number one diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk, and more recently also Eli Lily, are seeing demand soar for weight-loss drugs that are of a class originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes.

US Supreme Court declines chance to restrict abortion clinic 'bubble' zones

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday passed up a chance to consider overruling its own precedent allowing protective "bubble" zones around abortion clinic patients, turning away a challenge by a Catholic woman in New York to a now-repealed county law passed after the justices overturned abortion rights nationally in 2022. The justices declined to hear abortion opponent Debra Vitagliano's appeal of a lower court's decision to throw out her lawsuit that had claimed the Westchester County measure that had limited protests or "sidewalk counseling" near abortion clinics violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment right to free speech. The county is located north of New York City.

Weight loss from Lilly's Zepbound reversed after stopping treatment, study shows

Patients on Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound substantially regained weight nearly a year after stopping treatment, according to full results of a study published on Monday. The data, published in the journal JAMA, showed patients who were obese and without diabetes experienced a 14% weight regain nearly a year after they switched to a placebo from an eight-month course of Lilly's Zepbound.

Bird flu kills over 900 seals, sea lions in south Brazil

Nearly 1,000 seals and sea lions in southern Brazil have died from bird flu outbreaks, say authorities, who are scrambling to isolate the deadly virus from commercial poultry flocks. The southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul has confirmed an unprecedented 942 sea mammal deaths following infection by the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which was reported for the first time ever in the South American country this year.

Texas woman who asked court to allow emergency abortion will leave state for care

A woman who had asked a court for an order allowing her to get an abortion under the medical emergency exception to Texas' near-total ban will leave the state to receive care while the state's highest court considers her case, her lawyers said in a court filing on Monday. Lawyers for Kate Cox said in a filing with the Texas Supreme Court that she nonetheless wished to continue her lawsuit. A lower court last week issued a restraining order allowing her to obtain an abortion, but the state Supreme Court put it on hold while it considers an appeal by Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican.

Mexico president to push forward anti-vape bill

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to present a law banning e-cigarettes and vapes before he leaves office in 2024, he said on Monday, after the supreme court overruled his previous attempt to outlaw their sale. "It's proven they're bad for your health," he said at a regular news conference on Monday.

Illumina files registration statement for potential Grail divestiture

Illumina said on Monday it had filed a registration statement with the U.S. securities regulator related to a potential divestiture of Grail, even as it challenges a European Union order to divest the cancer test maker in court. Submission of the registration statement "is an important next step in evaluating divestiture options for GRAIL", Illumina said.

Canada government to launch dental plan agreed in deal to stay in power

Canada will launch a C$13 billion ($9.6 billion) dental care plan for uninsured Canadians this month, the government said Monday, fulfilling a cornerstone of a deal with an opposition party to keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority government in power. The Canadian Dental Care Plan will start taking applications from people aged 87 and older this month before it is gradually rolled out to other age groups next year, with full coverage expected in 2025, the Liberal government said in a statement.

