PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 12

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Tuesday seek to face down rightwing Tory rebels by pushing ahead with his controversial Rwanda bill, despite calls for him to pulp the legislation and come back with a more robust plan. - The chief executive of Signa Group's two most important subsidiaries has been fired because of alleged "gross violations" of his duties at the crisis-stricken European luxury property conglomerate.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 06:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 06:14 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK government offers 2.5bn pounds to stabilise Northern Ireland finances - UK business leaders receive first briefing from MI5

- Tory rebel opposition to Rwanda bill hardens before tight vote - Signa fires René Benko ally for suspected 'gross violations' of duties

Overview - The UK government has offered Northern Irish political parties a package of measures worth more than 2.5 billion pounds ($3.14 billion) over five years to stabilise the region's finances, conditional on the return of the Stormont executive.

- Britain's domestic security agency briefed senior executives on declassified intelligence, as part of a new government initiative to deepen co-operation with business on countering threats to national security. - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Tuesday seek to face down rightwing Tory rebels by pushing ahead with his controversial Rwanda bill, despite calls for him to pulp the legislation and come back with a more robust plan.

- The chief executive of Signa Group's two most important subsidiaries has been fired because of alleged "gross violations" of his duties at the crisis-stricken European luxury property conglomerate. ($1 = 0.7966 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

