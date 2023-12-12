China's Xi eyes on a community of shared destiny with Vietnam
China seeks to build a strategic community with a shared future with Vietnam, President Xi Jinping said ahead of his trip to the neighbor, including speeding up cooperation on Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, the mouthpiece of Vietnamese party reported.
