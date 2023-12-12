Left Menu

PM Modi greets Pawar on birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2023 07:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 07:34 IST
PM Modi greets Pawar on birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted NCP leader Sharad Pawar on his 83rd birthday.

He said on X, ''My best wishes to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.'' One of the country's most experienced lawmakers, Pawar has served as a chief minister of Maharashtra and Union minister and is known to maintain friendly relations with leaders across party lines irrespective of political rivalry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

