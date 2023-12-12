Malaysia PM makes multiple changes in cabinet reshuffle
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday, making multiple changes including the posts of foreign, defence and energy ministers and the return of a second finance minister, as he looks to rebuild trust in his government after a year in office.
Anwar has seen a dip in public opinion polls in recent months, amid concerns over the economy and inflation, as well as a slow pace in promised reforms.
