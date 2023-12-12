Left Menu

TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy resigns

He had also won several awards and accolades during his administrative career.He was conferred with the prestigious Prime Ministers Excellency Award, 2018 for his remarkable contribution to the dignity Housing Projects through convergence with various state government departments.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-12-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 11:28 IST
TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy resigns
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman B Janardhan Reddy, whose tenure during the previous BRS regime was marred by leaks of question papers of recruitment tests, has resigned from his post.

Reddy, who met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, quit later, sources said.

A group of unemployed youth held a celebration in the city on Monday night over the resignation of Janardhan Reddy. The leak of question papers and cancellation of recruitment tests conducted by the Commission had led to a massive furore among the unemployed youth earlier this year.

The paper leak issue was probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police.

The paper leak snowballed into a major political row ahead of the recent Assembly elections in the state with the then opposition Congress and BJP targeting the Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government over its failure to conduct recruitment exams in a foolproof manner.

The paper leak issue is seen as one of the major factors that led to the defeat of the BRS in the recent Assembly polls. Janardhan Reddy, a former IAS officer who held several key responsibilities during his career, was appointed to the post of TSPSC chairman in May, 2021. He had also won several awards and accolades during his administrative career.

He was conferred with the prestigious Prime Minister's Excellency Award, 2018 for his remarkable contribution to the dignity Housing Projects through convergence with various state government departments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, Guyana

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, G...

 Venezuela Rb
2
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023