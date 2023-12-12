147 people killed in road accidents in Mumbai from January to June this year: Shinde
As many as 147 people have died in road accidents in Mumbai between January and June 2023, the Maharashtra government informed the state assembly on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave the figures in a written reply in the House during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur.
He was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Ashok Chavan.
“Between January and June, 132 accidents took place in Mumbai and 147 people died in them. The RTO officials have already undertaken vehicle inspection drive to prevent such incidents,” the CM said.
