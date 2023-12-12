Azerbaijan's president nominated for reelection - TASS

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been nominated as a candidate in the snap elections he called this month, the TASS news agency cited the ruling New Azerbaijan party as saying on Tuesday.

Aliyev, riding high on a wave of support for his recapture of the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, has called an early presidential election for Feb. 7.

