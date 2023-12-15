Left Menu

Sullivan discussed shift to lower-intensity campaign in Israel talks, no firm timeframe

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2023 04:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 04:06 IST
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed moves to shift Israel's attacks on Gaza to lower-intensity operations focused on high-value targets during his visit to Israel, but it would be "irresponsible" to give specific time frames for such a change, a senior administration official told reporters.

The official said Sullivan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had very detailed discussions about efforts to get remaining hostages out of Gaza, and there was broad agreement that the future of Gaza should be Palestinian-led.

"There was never an anticipation that there would be major ground clearance operations going on indefinitely," the official said.

