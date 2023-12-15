Left Menu

Amit Shah to move three amended bills on criminal laws in Lok Sabha for consideration, passage

As Parliament is set to convene for Day 12 of the ongoing Winter Session on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the three amended criminal law bills for consideration and passage, which will replace the IPC, CrPc and Indian Evidence Act.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 08:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 08:58 IST
Parliament building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023; and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, were earlier introduced in Lok Sabha this week by the Home Minister.

The three bills that were introduced in the Lok Sabha on the last day of Parliament's Monsoon Session aiming to revamp the criminal justice system have been withdrawn by the government. In this regard, Amit Shah said that the bills had been withdrawn and three new bills introduced, as a few changes were to be made. He said the bills had been examined by the Standing Committee and instead of coming up with official amendments, it was decided to bring the bills again.

Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023; and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, aim to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Indian Evidence Act, 1872, and CrPC, respectively. According to the agenda released by Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will move the following motion.

"That this House do suspend the proviso to rule 66 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha in its application to the motions for taking into consideration and passing of The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, in as much as these are dependent on each other," the agenda read. Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move the The Post Office Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha.

Also, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will make a statement regarding government business during the remaining part of the 14th session of the 17th Lok Sabha. BJP MP Ravi Kishan will move a private member resolution urging the House to include 'Bhojpuri' language in the Eighth Schedule.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 16th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on the "Performance of Rail Land Development Authority." Union Minister of State for External Affairs of India, V Muraleedharan will make a Statement regarding government business for the remaining part of the 262nd Session.

MDMK MP Vaiko will move a private member resolution urging the House to take necessary measures, including amendments to the Constitution, to bring back the subjects that were transferred from the State List to the Concurrent List. The winter session of Parliament began on December 4 and will culminate on December 22.(ANI)

