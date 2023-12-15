Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nations unity laid the foundations of modern India, Modi said on X.His exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger, more united country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 09:13 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, saying his exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger and more united country.

Given the epithet of 'Sardar' for his leadership qualities, Patel is lauded as the architect of modern India who was instrumental in integrating hundreds of princely states into the Union with deft use of persuasion and, when required, force.

''Tributes to the great Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation's unity laid the foundations of modern India,'' Modi said on 'X'.

''His exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger, more united country. We continue to draw inspiration from his life and work towards realizing his dream of a prosperous India,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023