PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary
His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nations unity laid the foundations of modern India, Modi said on X.His exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger, more united country.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, saying his exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger and more united country.
Given the epithet of 'Sardar' for his leadership qualities, Patel is lauded as the architect of modern India who was instrumental in integrating hundreds of princely states into the Union with deft use of persuasion and, when required, force.
''Tributes to the great Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation's unity laid the foundations of modern India,'' Modi said on 'X'.
''His exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger, more united country. We continue to draw inspiration from his life and work towards realizing his dream of a prosperous India,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
- Sardar
- Narendra Modi
- Punya Tithi
- India
- Patel
ALSO READ
India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action: PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit.
It is important that efforts of developing world be supported with adequate climate financing and technology transfer: PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Israel President Issac Herzog on sidelines of COP 28 in Dubai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposes to host COP33 in India in 2028.