Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking discussion on Parliament security breach incident

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking to discuss the security breach that occurred in Parliament on December 13 this week. "That this House do suspend Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other Businesses of the Day to have a discussion regarding the unfortunate security breach that occurred in the Parliament on December 13, 2023," the adjournment notice submitted in Lok Sabha stated.

Congress MP Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain also gave a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, demanding a statement from the Union Home Minister over the Parliament security breach incident. "Given the gravity of the situation and its direct impact on the security of the esteemed institution of Parliament and its members, I propose that we demand a statement from the Home Minister regarding this matter. Subsequently, I suggest that the House engage in a comprehensive discussion on urgent remedial security measures to address and prevent such breaches in the future," the notice submitted to the Upper House said.

Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather gave a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267, demanding a statement from the Union Home Minister over the Parliament security breach incident. Earlier, opposition members created a ruckus inside Parliament, demanding the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of both Houses.

Several members raised slogans demanding the resignation of the Home Minister. A total of 14 parliamentarians were suspended in two Houses.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted seven days of custodial remand to all four accused persons arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter. The fifth accused, Lalit Jha, was also arrested by Delhi Police.

According to the Delhi Police, "Lalit Jha came to the police station on his own, after which the police arrested him and started an interrogation." The Special Cell of Delhi Police, conducting an investigation into the Parliament security breach case, has detained two more people following their suspected association with five arrested in the case. (ANI)

