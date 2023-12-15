PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his death anniversary on Friday. PM Modi said that Sardar Patel's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation's unity laid the foundations of modern India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Tributes to the great Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation's unity laid the foundations of modern India. His exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger, more united country. We continue to draw inspiration from his life and work towards realising his dream of a prosperous India." Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tribute to Sardar Patel saying "Heartfelt tribute to the Bharat Ratna awarded Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary. His tireless efforts to keep the integrity and sovereignty of the country intact with the feeling of one India and the nation being supreme will always remain an example for every countryman."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. "When the people become united, then even the cruellest rule cannot stand before them' ~'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel'...Tributes to the Iron Man of India, the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country, former Congress President and our idol, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who made independent India a complete nation, on his death anniversary. The personality and thoughts of Sardar Patel ji will always inspire the coming generations to serve the nation," Kharge posted on X.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India, was born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat's Nadiad. He played a crucial role during the freedom struggle of India and was instrumental in theintegration of over 500 princely states into the Indian Union.

He was also the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of the independent India. Patel died on December 15, 1950, after suffering a heart attack at Birla House in Mumbai.

He was conferred the Bharat Ratna Award posthumously in 1991. (ANI)

