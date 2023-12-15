Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 11:11 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his death anniversary on Friday. PM Modi said that Sardar Patel's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation's unity laid the foundations of modern India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Tributes to the great Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation's unity laid the foundations of modern India. His exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger, more united country. We continue to draw inspiration from his life and work towards realising his dream of a prosperous India." Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tribute to Sardar Patel saying "Heartfelt tribute to the Bharat Ratna awarded Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary. His tireless efforts to keep the integrity and sovereignty of the country intact with the feeling of one India and the nation being supreme will always remain an example for every countryman."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. "When the people become united, then even the cruellest rule cannot stand before them' ~'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel'...Tributes to the Iron Man of India, the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country, former Congress President and our idol, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who made independent India a complete nation, on his death anniversary. The personality and thoughts of Sardar Patel ji will always inspire the coming generations to serve the nation," Kharge posted on X.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India, was born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat's Nadiad. He played a crucial role during the freedom struggle of India and was instrumental in theintegration of over 500 princely states into the Indian Union.

He was also the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of the independent India. Patel died on December 15, 1950, after suffering a heart attack at Birla House in Mumbai.

He was conferred the Bharat Ratna Award posthumously in 1991. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023