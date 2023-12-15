Left Menu

Oppn leaders stage protest against Maharashtra govt over unemployment, exam paper leaks

Leaders from the Opposition parties targeted the Maharashtra government over the issues of unemployment and exam paper leaks on Friday, the sixth day of the winter session of the state assembly. Legislators from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, constituting the Shiv Sena UBT, Nationalist Congress Partys Sharad Pawar faction and Congress, gathered on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan and raised slogans against the government.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 12:21 IST
Oppn leaders stage protest against Maharashtra govt over unemployment, exam paper leaks
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders from the Opposition parties targeted the Maharashtra government over the issues of unemployment and exam paper leaks on Friday, the sixth day of the winter session of the state assembly. Legislators from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, constituting the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction and Congress, gathered on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan and raised slogans against the government. Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, legislators Satej Patil and Sachin Ahir, among others, brought utensils and pakoras as part of the protest.

Speaking to reporters, Danve claimed that the number of unemployed youth has increased in the state and while the government keeps advertising about jobs, it does not fill vacancies. ''Unemployment and exam paper leaks are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023