Patnaik asks party workers to counter opposition parties misinformation campaign

This apart, he urged the party rank and file to take the message of development to each household across Odisha.He said that the people of Odisha know that a thousand lies do not make one truth.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-12-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 13:56 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday called upon the party rank and file to strongly counter the misinformation campaign by opposition political parties as they do not have any issue to target the state government.

Patnaik said this while presiding over the BJD's 80-member State Executive Meeting here at 'Sankha Bhavan', the regional party's state headquarters here.

''The transformation of Odisha has come as a big shock for opposition parties and they do not have any issue to raise against the state government,'' Patnaik said.

He said: ''They therefore take shelter of lies and launch misinformation campaign against the BJD government. We have to effectively counter them from the grassroots level''.

Patnaik, who has been the president of the regional party since its inception, also asked party leaders and workers to counter the opposition parties ''misinformation'' campaign through social media. This apart, he urged the party rank and file to take the message of development to each household across Odisha.

He said that the people of Odisha know that a thousand lies do not make one truth. ''Truth will prevail, development will win and we will create a new Odisha and an empowered Odisha,'' the state's five-time chief minister said in his address to party men and women.

A total of 27 proposals including one to defer the party's organisational election for one year, were passed in the state executive meeting.

