Adityanath pays tributes to 'Iron Man' on death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid his tributes to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary and hailed him as the ''architect'' of the new India.

On the second day of his visit to Varanasi, Adityanath offered floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Maldahiya.

The Chief Minister said that the 'Iron Man' -- what Patel came to be known as -- was a great freedom fighter and recalled his role in bringing together and merging more than 563 princely states with India after the Independence.

''The India we see today is the India of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dreams. Therefore, the entire nation pays tributes to Iron Man, the architect of India's integrity,'' Adityanath said. He said Patel's statue in Gujarat has become a symbol of unity. ''Keeping in mind the values and ideals of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the MP from Kashi, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) inaugurated the world's largest statue on the bank of the Narmada in Gujarat near the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

''Presently, it has become a pilgrimage site. The values and ideals of Sardar Patel inspire us all with a new motivation,'' Adityanath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)