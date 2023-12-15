Left Menu

Winter Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus on security breach

Both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, were adjourned for the day on Friday due to continued ruckus by the opposition benches on the issue of security breach.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 14:41 IST
Winter Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus on security breach
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, were adjourned for the day on Friday due to continued ruckus by the opposition benches on the issue of security breach. The Rajya Sabha Chairman announced adjournment of the House within minutes it assembled at 2 pm as both the Opposition and the treasury benches started ruckus.

The Chairman said that he wanted to make an important announcement but the verbal spat continued among legislators of both sides. Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the House for the day to meet at 11 am on December 18 (Monday).

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was also adjourned for the day amid pandemonium as the Opposition created a massive ruckus. Earlier in the morning Hours, both the Houses were adjourned till 2 pm within minutes of convening the session due to similar ruckus created by the Opposition leaders.

Soon after the Upper House assembled at 11 am, it faced commotion and later adjourned soon after the papers were laid on the table, three Union Ministers made separate statements regarding government business for the remaining part of the 262nd Session among others, and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed as many as 23 notices served by opposition MPs under Rule 267 seeking suspension of business for the day to discuss the December 13 security breach. Chairman then said that he had received 23 notices on the issue under Rule 267 and that he had apprised the House of the facts (of the incident in Lok Sabha), investigation into the matter is underway and shall be taken to its logical conclusion.

Following the announcement, the Opposition members started creating a ruckus and urged the Chair to allow a statement to be made by the Leader of the Opposition in the House. The Rajya Sabha Chairman then adjourned the House till 2 pm. "I am constrained to adjourn the House to meet at 2 pm today and request the Leader of Opposition, Leader of the House and opposition members to meet me in my chamber immediately," the Rajya Sabha Chairman had said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by opposition MPs over the security breach incident. Several opposition parliamentarians staged a protest in front of the Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises on Friday, demanding action against BJP MP Pratap Simha in connection with the security breach incident.

Opposition members were holding placards with "Nation wants to know why no action against BJP MP Simha" written on them. "Why PM and HM are silent" and "Democracy under siege" read other placards. Earlier on Thursday, the opposition pressed for a discussion and moved into the Well of the House. They shouted slogans and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reply. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023