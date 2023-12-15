Left Menu

Telangana BJP chief calls on partymen to gear up for LS polls

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 22:18 IST
Telangana BJP chief calls on partymen to gear up for LS polls
  • Country:
  • India

BJP chief J P Nadda is likely to visit Hyderabad in the last week of December as part of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

Reddy, who addressed a meeting of BJP's state office bearers and district president, asked the party cadre to gear up for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

BJP should make efforts to win maximum number of seats in Telangana (out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats) surpassing both the ruling Congress and opposition BRS, he said.

Noting that there is a favourable atmosphere for BJP in the country as seen in the recent assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said all sections of people, political analysts and others believe that the Modi government would score a hat-trick and return to power with a bigger majority.

Reddy, who is Union Tourism Minister, said the BJP has improved its vote share in Telangana from 6.9 per cent to about 15 per cent in the recent Assembly elections. The newly-elected BJP MLAs would visit all the districts in the state as part of efforts to strengthen the party, he added. The NDA government is making efforts to ensure that the benefits of its various welfare schemes reached all the eligible beneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023