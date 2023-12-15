Telangana BJP chief calls on partymen to gear up for LS polls

BJP chief J P Nadda is likely to visit Hyderabad in the last week of December as part of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

Reddy, who addressed a meeting of BJP's state office bearers and district president, asked the party cadre to gear up for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

BJP should make efforts to win maximum number of seats in Telangana (out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats) surpassing both the ruling Congress and opposition BRS, he said.

Noting that there is a favourable atmosphere for BJP in the country as seen in the recent assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said all sections of people, political analysts and others believe that the Modi government would score a hat-trick and return to power with a bigger majority.

Reddy, who is Union Tourism Minister, said the BJP has improved its vote share in Telangana from 6.9 per cent to about 15 per cent in the recent Assembly elections. The newly-elected BJP MLAs would visit all the districts in the state as part of efforts to strengthen the party, he added. The NDA government is making efforts to ensure that the benefits of its various welfare schemes reached all the eligible beneficiaries.

