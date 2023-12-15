Odisha: Ex-bureaucrat Pandian puts all speculations at rest, says will not contest polls

Ending all speculations, Odisha's ruling BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide, V Karthikeyan Pandian, both clarified on Friday that the former IAS officer is unlikely to contest the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections in 2024.

There were rumours that Pandian, who quit the government job and joined the BJD last month, would contest the elections next year.

''Pandian has given clarification today that he will not contest in the upcoming elections,'' BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said at a press briefing after the party's state executive committee meeting here.

However, Mishra said that there is no issue if Pandian decides to contest the elections.

Hours later, Pandian himself in a statement that he would not contest from any constituency, but stand behind Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in all the 147 assembly segments in Odisha. ''I have no ambition for any post. I will also not contest from any constituency,'' he said in the statement issued by the BJD.

Replying to a question in the press conference, Mishra said that there was a misinformation campaign regarding Pandian contesting the elections. He has announced to work for the people of Odisha with full dedication, the BJD leader said. ''After so much rumours, Pandian today cleared his stand on contesting elections. He has said that he will not contest elections. Though there is no problem if he decides to contest, but people should refrain from spreading rumours,'' Mishra said. Pandian said he has been blessed with two things - one is to serve Lord Jagannath and another has been working under CM Naveen Patnaik. I am completely dedicated to the chief minister and also dedicate my future to Lord Jagannath and Patnaik,'' Pandian, who was appointed as the chairman of the 5T (transformation initiative) and Nabin Odisha scheme with the status of a Cabinet minister, a day after taking voluntary retirement from civil service. Pandian said he would work for further strengthening the BJD and ensure Odisha's development.

He said, ''There has been discussions whether I will contest elections or not. Many people have also asked me from which constituency I should contest. There were talks about my possible position in the party. I want to humbly inform all that it is a privilege to get the opportunity to work under the CM. I will stand behind him in all the Assembly segments.''

