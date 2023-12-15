Security staff of Kerala CM attacked KSU-YC workers, alleges Congress

Left Menu

The Congress on Friday alleged that the security staff of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attacked workers of Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union KSU in Alappuzha during the state governments outreach programme, Nava Kerala Sadas.KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan issued separate statements condemning the alleged attack on KSU workers, who were raising slogans as the CMs convoy passed through Alappuzha. The Chief Ministers bodyguards and gunmen are a group of hardened criminals in the police.

Updated: 15-12-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 22:21 IST
The Congress on Friday alleged that the security staff of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attacked workers of Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) in Alappuzha during the state government's outreach programme, Nava Kerala Sadas.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan issued separate statements condemning the alleged attack on KSU workers, ''who were raising slogans as the CM's convoy passed through Alappuzha.'' ''The Chief Minister's bodyguards and gunmen are a group of hardened criminals in the police. We clearly know the criminal background of each of them,'' Satheesan said.

He warned that if hooliganism continues against KSU-Youth Congress workers, they will retaliate. ''Police criminals, who are bodyguards of the Chief Minister, should remember that Vijayan will not be in office forever,'' he added.

The Congress also claimed that after KSU-Youth Congress workers were attacked in Alappuzha, the house of KPCC general secretary M J Job was targeted, and his wife was assaulted.

Terming it 'unacceptable', Satheesan said, ''This is low politics,'' and urged Vijayan to ''control the criminals.'' KPCC president Sudhakaran alleged that criminals and police are systematically attacking Congress workers on the CM's orders.

Sudhakaran said that if the CPI(M) does not intervene to stop the criminals, the Congress will have to respond strongly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

