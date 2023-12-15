Two Al Jazeera journalists wounded in Gaza missile strike - reporter

Two Al Jazeera journalists were wounded on Friday by a missile fired from a drone in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the broadcaster reported.

Al Jazeera said Wael al-Dahdouh was injured in his hand and was being treated, while Samer Abu Daqqa was injured on the floor of a school in Khan Younis and still trapped inside. It previously said his whereabouts were unknown. Dahdouh, the Arabic broadcaster's Gaza correspondent, is particularly well known to viewers across the Middle East after learning last month during an emotional live broadcast that his wife, son, daughter and grandson were killed in an Israeli air strike.

