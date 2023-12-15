"Lalit Jha a functionary of TMC's youth wing", alleges Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday claimed that Lalit Jha, who is one of the accused in the parliament security breach case, is a functionary of the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) youth wing. "Lalit Jha is a functionary of TMC's youth wing. There's not one but many pictures of Lalit Jha with TMC leaders, doing rounds on the internet. He is very close to TMC MLA Tapas Rai", Adhikari said while speaking to the reporters.

"Lalit Jha was in touch with many prominent leaders of TMC. Investigation into TMC and Mamata Banerjee's role in Parliament security breach should be carried out," he added. Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court here on Friday granted seven-day custody of Lalit Jha.

Lalit Jha was brought to the concerned judge of Patiala House Court. He was also provided legal aide counsel, Advocate Umakant Kataria. The Delhi Police while seeking 15-day custody of Jha told the court, "He is a mastermind. We need his custody to unearth the whole conspiracy and main motive behind the incident. We need to travel and take him to different cities and places. We need custody to recover the mobile devices also."However, the court sent him to a seven-day police remand.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday. Meanwhile, the leaders of the INDIA bloc have been firm on their demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of security breach.

The Congress on Friday said that INDIA bloc parties will keep pressing on their demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament, saying that till the time this happens, there is little chance of the normal functioning of the two Houses of Parliament. A day after the parliament security breach, 13 MPs opposition MPs were suspended from the two Houses on Thursday "for creating a ruckus" in the House.

Earlier, 14 MPs were suspended, but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later clarified that one member was mistakenly included in the list of MPs suspended. Earlier today, both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, were adjourned for the day due to continued ruckus by the opposition benches on the issue of security breach. (ANI)

