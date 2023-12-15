Left Menu

Odisha cash seizure: BJP stages demonstration with fake currency notes, demand CBI probe

Reacting to the BJPs allegations, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said, The BJP leadership in Delhi and in Odisha speak on different notes.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:14 IST
Odisha cash seizure: BJP stages demonstration with fake currency notes, demand CBI probe
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP in Odisha on Friday reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the source of unaccounted cash recovered during income-tax department raids on distilleries, with a unique protest of placing baskets containing fake currency notes on the streets here. The party has been alleging that the over Rs 350-crore unaccounted cash recovered in the raids were set aside by the ruling BJD for the upcoming assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls.

"The liquor traders stored such a huge amount of money in collusion with BJD leaders," claimed Bhubaneswar BJP unit president Babu Singh.

Another BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan alleged that a liquor scam worth thousands of crores of rupees could have taken place during the 23-year rule of the BJD government.

"Only a CBI probe will bring out the truth," he asserted.

The income-tax department recently raided different places linked to an Odisha-based distillery group on charges of tax evasion, recovering unaccounted cash to the tune of around Rs 353 crore. Reacting to the BJP's allegations, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said, "The BJP leadership in Delhi and in Odisha speak on different notes. The BJD is committed to the development of the state."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023