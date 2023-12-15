Left Menu

White House's Brainard says 'soft landing' chances greater after data

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:30 IST
White House's Brainard says 'soft landing' chances greater after data
U.S. President Joe Biden's chief economic adviser, Lael Brainard, said on Friday that recent economic data showed the "width of the runway for (a) soft landing has gotten much bigger" and that immigration had helped the U.S. labor force rebound.

Brainard told reporters that "we've seen quite positive indicators, that inflation really has come down and it's going to continue to come down while the economy is going to maintain strength going into the next year."

