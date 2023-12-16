Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot congratulates Bhajan Lal Sharma on being sworn in as Rajasthan CM

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 00:21 IST
Ashok Gehlot congratulates Bhajan Lal Sharma on being sworn in as Rajasthan CM
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday congratulated Bhajan Lal Sharma on being sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan.

The former chief minister expressed hope that the new government would continue the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, old pension scheme among others which were launched during his tenure.

''Hearty congratulations to the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma and the cabinet, and best wishes for their tenure,'' he posted on X.

''We hope that the newly formed Rajasthan government will strengthen our Chiranjeevi, Annapurna, Udaan, OPS and other social security schemes,'' he said.

He also extended birthday wishes to Sharma, who earlier in the day took oath as the CM in a ceremony which was also attended by Gehlot.

In another post, Gehlot said that during the swearing-in ceremony, he met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed the Jodhpur Elevated Road project.

He said he gave detailed information about the importance of this road.

The former chief minister said the Union minister assured that work on the project is a priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023