Ashok Gehlot congratulates Bhajan Lal Sharma on being sworn in as Rajasthan CM

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday congratulated Bhajan Lal Sharma on being sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan.

The former chief minister expressed hope that the new government would continue the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, old pension scheme among others which were launched during his tenure.

''Hearty congratulations to the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma and the cabinet, and best wishes for their tenure,'' he posted on X.

''We hope that the newly formed Rajasthan government will strengthen our Chiranjeevi, Annapurna, Udaan, OPS and other social security schemes,'' he said.

He also extended birthday wishes to Sharma, who earlier in the day took oath as the CM in a ceremony which was also attended by Gehlot.

In another post, Gehlot said that during the swearing-in ceremony, he met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed the Jodhpur Elevated Road project.

He said he gave detailed information about the importance of this road.

The former chief minister said the Union minister assured that work on the project is a priority.

