US agrees with Israel that Gaza war 'could go on for months'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2023 01:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 01:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States agrees with Israel that its ongoing war against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza "could go on for months," but Washington was discussing about more surgical operations in scope and scale, the White House said.
"We agree with the Israelis that this conflict could go on for months," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- White House
- John Kirby
- Hamas
- Israelis
- Gaza
- Islamist
- Israel
- Washington
- Palestinian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Gaza negotiators try to get Israel, Hamas to agree to extend truce again
'Immediate focus is to extend the pause; continue to get more hostages out of Gaza,' says US State Secy Blinken
Hamas releases six Israelis on seventh day of truce deal
WRAPUP 5-Gaza truce expires; Israel intercepts rocket, reports of fighting
Gaza truce expires without word of extension, raising possibility of return to fighting