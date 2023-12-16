US agrees with Israel that Gaza war 'could go on for months'

The United States agrees with Israel that its ongoing war against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza "could go on for months," but Washington was discussing about more surgical operations in scope and scale, the White House said.

"We agree with the Israelis that this conflict could go on for months," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

