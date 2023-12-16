U.S. says Venezuela opposition candidate has appealed public office ban

The U.S. embassy for Venezuela said on Friday it applauds opposition figures, including presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado, for appealing bans which bar them from holding public office.

The move marks a change in tact by Machado, who said on Thursday she would not appeal because she has never been officially notified of her ban. Neither Machado nor the embassy could immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)