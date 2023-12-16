Left Menu

Trump appeals gag order in NY civil fraud case to state's highest court

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 02:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 02:37 IST
Trump appeals gag order in NY civil fraud case to state's highest court

Donald Trump on Friday appealed a gag order restricting the former U.S. president from publicly talking about court staff in his New York civil fraud trial to the state's highest court.

The judge overseeing the case, Justice Arthur Engoron, issued the gag order on Oct. 3 after Trump shared on social media a photo of the judge's law clerk posing with U.S. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and falsely called her Schumer's girlfriend." The post left the court "inundated" with hundreds of threats made by Trump supporters, Engoron said.

Trump unsuccessfully appealed the order to a mid-level appeals court, arguing it violated his right to free speech. The mid-level court, known as the Appellate Division, on Thursday kept the order in place. On Friday, Trump's lawyers said in a court filing they were appealing that decision to the Albany-based Court of Appeals, which decides questions of law in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023