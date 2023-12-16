Venezuela opposition candidate Machado confirms appeal of public office ban
Venezuela opposition presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado said on Friday she will do "whatever it takes", after appealing a ban which bars her from holding public office.
The U.S. embassy for Venezuela had said earlier Machado had appealed, a change in tact after she said on Thursday she would not.
