Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump will cry fraud if he loses in early states, DeSantis warns

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis offered a stinging rebuke of rival Donald Trump on Friday, arguing that Trump would attempt to "de-legitimize the results" if he loses in an early nominating state such as Iowa or New Hampshire next month. "If Trump loses, he will say it's stolen no matter what, absolutely," DeSantis said at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire.

Binder with top-secret Russia intelligence missing since end of Trump term -source

A binder holding top-secret intelligence that contributed to a U.S. assessment that Russia tried to help throw the 2016 U.S. election to Donald Trump has been missing since the last days of his presidency, a source familiar with the issue said. The Russia intelligence was included with other documents in a binder that Trump directed the CIA to send to the White House just before he left office so he could declassify materials related to the FBI probe of Russian interference in the 2016 vote, the source said.

Top US auto safety official will leave agency

The acting head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday she is stepping down from her post after overseeing the agency's investigation into Tesla Autopilot and efforts to strengthen fuel efficiency regulations.

Acting NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson, who has run the agency since September 2022, told employees in an email she will leave her post on Dec. 26 because of a law limiting how long officials can remain in a temporary role.

Actor Matthew Perry died from 'acute effects of ketamine'

Actor Matthew Perry died from the "acute effects of ketamine," a sedative sometimes used to treat depression, with drowning and heart disease found to be contributing factors, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reported on Friday.

The coroner's autopsy report listed "the effects of buprenorphine," a drug used to treat opioid use disorder, as a contributing factor in Perry's death, which was ruled an accident.

Family of 11-year-old Mississippi boy shot by officer seeks damages, body camera release

The family of an 11-year-old boy shot by a Mississippi police officer will keep pursuing a civil lawsuit and push for body-camera footage of the encounter to be publicly released, the family's lawyer said on Friday, a day after a grand jury decided against recommending criminal charges in the case. Indianola Officer Greg Capers shot unarmed Aderrien Murry in the chest at the boy's home early one morning in May, after the 11-year-old called police to his home because his father was threatening his mother.

Trump appeals gag order in NY civil fraud case to state's highest court

Donald Trump on Friday appealed a gag order restricting the former U.S. president from publicly talking about court staff in his New York civil fraud trial to the state's highest court. The judge overseeing the case, Justice Arthur Engoron, issued the gag order on Oct. 3 after Trump shared on social media a photo of the judge's law clerk posing with U.S. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and falsely called her Schumer's girlfriend."

Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million to Georgia election workers in defamation trial

Rudy Giuliani must pay more than $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers he defamed through false accusations that they helped rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump, a jury decided on Friday. The jury in federal court in Washington found that Giuliani owes the workers, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, roughly $73 million to compensate them for the reputational and emotional harm they suffered and $75 million to punish the former Trump lawyer and one-time New York mayor for his conduct.

White House sees greater chances for economic 'soft landing'

U.S. President Joe Biden's top economic adviser said on Friday that recent data shows the "width of the runway for a soft landing has gotten much bigger" and that immigration had helped the U.S. labor force rebound. Lael Brainard, head of the White House's National Economic Council, told reporters in Washington that "we've seen quite positive indicators that inflation really has come down" and could "continue to come down, while the economy is going to maintain strength going into the next year."

Judge says TikTok must turn meeting records over in US states probe

A state judge on Friday ordered TikTok to comply with a request from the North Carolina Attorney General's Office for records in a multistate investigation into whether the app puts young people at risk. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said the attorneys general investigating since 2022 have discovered TikTok had an archive of tens of thousands of recorded internal Zoom meetings that the company initially failed to disclose for nearly a year and a half.

Fed's Williams douses Wall Street's rate-cut speculation

Just days after a Federal Reserve meeting that penciled in an ample course of interest rate cuts next year, which in turn unleashed a broad rally in financial markets, one of the U.S. central bank's top policymakers pushed back on the ebullience on Friday. "We aren't really talking about rate cuts right now," New York Fed President John Williams said in an interview with CNBC. When it comes to the question of lowering rates, "I just think it's just premature to be even thinking about that" as the central bank continues to mull whether monetary policy is in the right place to help guide inflation back to its 2% target, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)