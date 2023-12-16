BJP to organise several events on Vajpayee's birth anniversary on Dec 25

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to organise several events across the country to mark the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, celebrated as Good Governance Day. On this occasion, various programmes will be organised across the country, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always pay floral tributes at the Atal Memorial.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda has asked party officials and state presidents across the country to pay floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's portrait at all booths and discuss the wonderful personality and work of the former Prime Minister. To pay tribute to Vajpayee's poetry, creative programmes will be organised at every booth. Vajpayee's birth anniversary is one of the six booth-level programmes run by the party.

At every booth, there would be a discussion about the government's schemes, achievements and good governance among the beneficiaries. In every district, there would be a discussion on the schemes and achievements of the Central Government, the BJP-ruled state governments, as well as good governance for the welfare of the poor.

Meanwhile, a campaign is ongoing in the Namo App on "Developed India Brand Ambassador" with the aim of inspiring people to become ambassadors of 'Developed India' and inspire others to do so. The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services through good governance. The day is celebrated to make sure that the country's residents are treated fairly by the government and that they receive the advantages of various government services.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)