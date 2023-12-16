PM Modi pays tribute to heroes of India's win over Pakistan in 1971 war
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the heroes of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas'.
''Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people's hearts and our nation's history,'' PM Modi said in a post on X.
India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit, he said.
The prime minister said, ''Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory.'' India's decisive win over Pakistan led to the birth of Bangladesh.
Vijay Diwas is observed annually to commemorate the victory, with Pakistan's military surrendering to Indian forces.
