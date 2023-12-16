Left Menu

North Korea delegation in China for talks - KCNA

A North Korean diplomatic delegation is visiting China for talks on strengthening cooperation, North Korean state media said on Saturday, as Pyongyang slowly opens its borders and resumes trade with its neighbours after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-12-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 12:37 IST
A North Korean diplomatic delegation is visiting China for talks on strengthening cooperation, North Korean state media said on Saturday, as Pyongyang slowly opens its borders and resumes trade with its neighbours after the COVID-19 pandemic. North Korean Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Myong Ho and counterpart Sun Weidong discussed boosting strategic cooperation and bilateral relations on Friday, KCNA said in a statement, without giving details.

References to North Korean officials going to China to discuss political issues publicly has been rare since January 2020, when North Korea closed its borders to curb the spread of COVID. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's trip to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in September was his first overseas visit since before the pandemic.

