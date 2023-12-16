Parliament security breach: "Opposition making small thing a big issue," says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday took a jibe at the opposition saying they are making a small thing (parliament security breach) a big issue. "The opposition is making a small thing (referring to parliament security breach) very big, whereas the bigger thing was that anonymous property worth Rs 400 crore was found from the house of a Congress MP. No one spoke about it. The issue of Parliament security was forcibly made so big that the case (anonymous property issue of Congress MP) could be suppressed," Vijayvargiya said.

This (Parliament security breach) is not such a big issue, Home Minister Amit Shah said that it was being investigated. Even after that, if they (Opposition) are creating ruckus in the parliament, it means that their intentions are not good, the BJP leader said. Notably, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Saturday said it wasn't the Opposition members but Delhi Police that politicised the incident after labelling it as a terror attack.

Addressing a media briefing at the AICC headquarters in the national capital on Saturday, the Congress leader said Delhi Police, which reports to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, called the security breach on December 13, Wednesday, a terror attack. "Delhi Police called it (parliament security breach) a terror attack. It comes under the Union Home Minister, doesn't it? We (Opposition members) didn't politicise the incident, we didn't call it a terror attack. We only put forward our concerns over the glaring lapse in security from the government side," Venugopal said at the media briefing on Saturday.

Questioning the suspension of 13 Congress MPs from the Parliament on grounds of misconduct, the Congress national general secretary said, "You (Centre) people told us that this (new Parliament) building would be the safest place in the world. And, what happened the other day was because of lax security. Members (in the Opposition) are being penalised for raising their voices against the government. For what reasons were 14 (Opposition) MPs suspended?" Meanwhile, reacting to Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu's remark that the money was not all his own, Vijayvargiya said that the agencies would investigate it.

"This money has nothing to do with Congress or any other political party as is being said...The money is not all mine, it belongs to my family and other related firms...I-T has raided now, I will give account for everything," the Congress MP said. Besides, speaking about the cabinet formation in Madhya Pradesh and about his role in it, the BJP leader said, "I am still in a big role, I am the General Secretary. The decision on the formation of the cabinet will be taken in the meeting to be held on December 17."

Talking about the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Vijayavardiya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a resolution on completion of 75 years of independence, that on completion of 100 years of independence, India should become the most powerful country in the world. This Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a part of that. By visiting from village to village, people are being informed that India will become the most powerful country in the world. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain the saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

