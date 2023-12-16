Amit Shah stresses key achievements, initiatives under PM Modi's leadership at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted key achievements and transformative initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government while addressing a gathering at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Saturday at Changodar in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district. Shah emphasized the decisive actions against terrorism, commemorating the success of surgical air strikes that served as a deterrent against bomb blasts, recalling a time when such attacks were a daily occurrence.

He praised the visionary leadership of PM Modi, acknowledging the fulfilment of long-standing aspirations, such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Temple. The Home Minister highlighted the government's ambition to create two crore 'Lakhpati didis', underscoring the commitment to women's economic empowerment.

Shah also lauded PM Modi's efforts in industrial development, raising the standard of living for 60 crore impoverished citizens and facilitating essential services like water, grains, and vaccinations. Addressing the monumental progress achieved in the last decade, Amit Shah expressed the Prime Minister's commitment to extending the benefits of schemes like Ayushman Yojana to every corner of the nation. He urged citizens to leverage their entitlements, ensuring that no one is left without access to healthcare or essential commodities.

He also pointed out the stride made in ensuring 24-hour electricity to every household, reflecting on a time when power outages were a common concern. Amit Shah recalled historical challenges, including the 2002 riots, asserting that the government's strong response has fostered an environment of stability and deterrence.

As part of the nationwide initiative, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to promote the vision of a developed and empowered India. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain the saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

