Left Menu

Kerala CM expresses sorrow over death of Kuwait's ruling Emir

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-12-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 18:31 IST
Kerala CM expresses sorrow over death of Kuwait's ruling Emir
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday expressed deep grief over the death of Kuwait's ruling Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah and described him as an administrator who was keen to maintain a cordial relationship with India and Kerala.

In a condolence message, the CM remembered the departed ruler with gratitude for the stand he took at various stages for the welfare, peace and prosperity of the Malayali community in Kuwait.

In the post-war period, the Kuwait administration was keen to utilise the skills of Malayalis to a large extent in the reconstruction process of their nation, Vijayan recalled.

It became further strengthened when Sheikh Nawaf came to power, the CM added.

The 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, died Saturday.

Kuwait state television broke into programming with Quranic verses just before a sombre official made the announcement.

Authorities gave no cause of death.

Kuwait's deputy ruler and his half-brother, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, now 83, is believed to be the world's oldest crown prince. He is in line to take over as Kuwait's ruler.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023