Left Menu

Modi hails Assam entrepreneur as inspiration for mobilising 3,000 women to form SHGs

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-12-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 19:13 IST
Modi hails Assam entrepreneur as inspiration for mobilising 3,000 women to form SHGs
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed a woman entrepreneur from Assam, who mobilised 3,000 people to form self help groups (SHGs), as an inspiration for enabling economic uplift of the society.

He said Kalyani Rajbongshi, who hails from Guwahati, is an example of how women can contribute to the growth of the nation when they become financially independent.

Interacting with Rajbongshi during a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' event through video conferencing, Modi hailed her for helping others through her knowledge in striving towards financial self-reliance.

''I am happy to hear that others have benefitted from your knowledge... you are an example of how women of our country who are self-dependent can contribute to the society,'' the PM said.

Rajbongshi is an entrepreneur and self help group (SHG) worker, who has helped women of her area form SHGs and financially contribute to their households.

Recounting before the PM her journey from being a homemaker to an entrepreneur, Rajbongshi said she started off in 2016 by setting up a mushroom processing unit with Rs 2,000 that she got under a central government scheme.

She later went on to set up a food processing unit and a weaving centre when more government assistance came her way.

She also helped 3,000 women of nearby areas to form 300 SHGs and provided bank linkages to over 200 of these groups, for which the state government had feted her with 'Assam Gaurav' award earlier this year.

''An entrepreneur and SHG worker, she mobilised about 3,000 women around her locality and helped them form 300 SHGs for augmenting family income. She has facilitated loans for more than 230 SHGs through SHG-bank linkage,'' the chief minister's office had posted on X after she was conferred with the award in March.

The PM, who also enquired about her formal education to which she said he had cleared Higher Secondary exams, urged Rajbongshi to continue with her work for the society.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim of attaining saturation of flagship government schemes by ensuring their benefits reach all the targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

Besides addressing beneficiaries through video conferencing, Modi also flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the five states where assembly elections were held recently.

The yatra was launched for other states earlier, but the launch for the five states got delayed as the model code of conduct was in place due to the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023