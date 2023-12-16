Left Menu

Is it necessary for Rahul to politicise every issue: BJP on his reaction to Parl security breach

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 19:22 IST
Is it necessary for Rahul to politicise every issue: BJP on his reaction to Parl security breach
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, saying the big defeat of the Congress in recent Assembly polls should have made him speak sensibly, but he continues to politicise every issue.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi claimed that unemployment and rising prices were the reasons behind the security breach in Parliament on Wednesday, when two men carrying smoke canisters jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber.

''I thought Rahul Gandhi will speak with some sensibility after such a big loss. But his condition remains the same. Is it necessary after such a big defeat that everything should be politicised?'' former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked while talking to reporters.

The security breach is a painful incident and police should be allowed to do their job, he said, adding that the accused have been arrested and the conspiracy behind it is being unravelled.

Prasad said all political parties should have united on the issue, noting that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called an all-party meeting as well.

Gandhi claimed that youngsters, who are not getting jobs due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, breached the security of Parliament.

He said it was the eruption of the anger long simmering among the country's youngsters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023